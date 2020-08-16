STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders blame intelligence failure for Bengaluru violence

Opposition Congress leaders on Saturday blamed intelligence failure for the violence and questioned the Home Minister for blaming the ‘internal differences’ in their party.

Published: 16th August 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders on Saturday blamed intelligence failure for the violence and questioned the Home Minister for blaming the ‘internal differences’ in their party. “On what basis is the minister making such allegations against the Congress? Let them first conduct the probe,” former DyCM and head of the Congress fact-finding team Dr G Parameshwara said.

Speaking to the media after visiting DJ Halli, he said the State intelligence wing and Home Department failed to handle the situation and the government must order a probe by a sitting high court judge. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Thursday alleged that internal differences within the  Congress and the SDPI conspiracy to disturb peace were among the reasons for the violence. Congress leaders expressed concern that Bommai’s remarks would prejudice the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s investigation.

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar asked, “Who is he to blame the Congress?” He alleged that the party corporators were being threatened by issuing notices to appear for questioning. “Let them examine the CCTV footage, arrest those involved in violence and not harass innocent people,” said former home minister K J George, who is also a member of the party’s fact-finding committee.

The committee members interacted with locals and police officers to gather information about the violence. It will give a report to the KPCC chief. Later in the evening, Shivakumar expressed regret over addressing the Home Minister in the singular while launching a tirade against him. “I respect Basavaraj Bommai and his position as the Home Minister. I did not intentionally address him in the singular,” he said.

BJP team to visit the spot
A team of six senior BJP leaders headed by BJP state vice president and MLA Aravind Limbavali will visit DJ Halli and KG Halli on Sunday and submit a report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp