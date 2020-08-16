Congress leaders blame intelligence failure for Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders on Saturday blamed intelligence failure for the violence and questioned the Home Minister for blaming the ‘internal differences’ in their party. “On what basis is the minister making such allegations against the Congress? Let them first conduct the probe,” former DyCM and head of the Congress fact-finding team Dr G Parameshwara said.

Speaking to the media after visiting DJ Halli, he said the State intelligence wing and Home Department failed to handle the situation and the government must order a probe by a sitting high court judge. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Thursday alleged that internal differences within the Congress and the SDPI conspiracy to disturb peace were among the reasons for the violence. Congress leaders expressed concern that Bommai’s remarks would prejudice the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s investigation.

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar asked, “Who is he to blame the Congress?” He alleged that the party corporators were being threatened by issuing notices to appear for questioning. “Let them examine the CCTV footage, arrest those involved in violence and not harass innocent people,” said former home minister K J George, who is also a member of the party’s fact-finding committee.

The committee members interacted with locals and police officers to gather information about the violence. It will give a report to the KPCC chief. Later in the evening, Shivakumar expressed regret over addressing the Home Minister in the singular while launching a tirade against him. “I respect Basavaraj Bommai and his position as the Home Minister. I did not intentionally address him in the singular,” he said.

BJP team to visit the spot

A team of six senior BJP leaders headed by BJP state vice president and MLA Aravind Limbavali will visit DJ Halli and KG Halli on Sunday and submit a report.