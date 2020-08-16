Fervour high, but celebrations muted 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as colleges kept Independence Day celebrations low-key, students partook in a pledge on social media. Students from across the State pledged to build a socialist India towards a dignified life, education, job and health for all, in line with the views of the revolutionaries of the Independence movement.

The students, under the aegis of All India Democratic Students Organisation, pledged to remember the dream of many revolutionaries that “no child shall suffer hunger, no woman shall fear insecurity, job and health is accessible to all.” The fervour of the national celebration was not dimmed on the campuses. The vice chancellors and teachers were found in attendance, hoisting flags and holding a small gathering.

In the meantime, colleges were directed by the Department of Pre-university Education to celebrate Independence Day on their campuses on Saturday, sans students. Principals, lecturers and staff members were directed to celebrate the I-Day by adhering to Covid-19 norms.

S Japhet, vice chancellor of Bangalore City University, in his Independence Day speech, recalled Mahatma Gandhi who on several occasions, had mentioned that India’s culture was to be self-reliant and had spoken about the country’s potential to achieve self-sufficiency. “Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Make In India are two key schemes that will help India realise the Mahatma’s dream,” he said.

K R Venugopal, vice chancellor, Bangalore University, said, “We the citizens have a bounden duty to remember our freedom fighters who played a significant role during the British rule. They sacrificed their lives to obtain independence.”Message of peaceIn response to the violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, the city’s students spread the message of peace and harmony on Independence Day. They hoisted the flag at Sadashivanagar Police Station at 6am, marched to Mekhri Circle and stressed on the need to understand and protect the Constitution and spread the message of peace.