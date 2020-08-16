STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPhone manufacturer to hire 10,000 staff at Kolar facility, to start production soon  

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the economy went on a downward spiral due to the Covid-induced lockdown, leading to large-scale job losses, some green shoots are now beginning to show. Taiwan-based Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Pvt Ltd, one of the main contract manufacturers of Apple devices, is expected to start commercial production of the popular iPhone at its Narasapura plant in Kolar district in the coming days. In preparation for this, the company has already started hiring activities.

Wistron announced its plans in 2017 and was allotted 43 acres by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in Narasapura of Kolar district, about 70 km from Bengaluru. It had earlier said it will be investing around `3,000 crore on the project. The company presently has a facility at Peenya in Bengaluru, where iPhones are being assembled.

The manufacturing facility in Kolar is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs. As per the Karnataka Industrial Policy, 70 per cent of jobs should be given to locals. Accordingly, at least 7,000 people from Karnataka are expected to get jobs here. The company is believed to have already recruited about 2,000 people so far.

‘Wistron has started trial production’

Speaking to TNSE, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Industries and Commerce Department, said, “We are happy to note that recruitment process has begun. They are going to start production soon,’’ he added. Wistron authorities, however, declined to comment.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, a senior official of the Department of Industries and Commerce said land was handed over to the company in July 2018. Construction work had already started and some blocks are completed too. 

“We were told that the company will be hiring in a phased manner. At present, walk-in interviews are being conducted at the company site in Kolar for ITI and diploma graduates,’’ an official said. More recruitments, including of freshers and experienced people, are expected soon. The company has already started trial production and hopefully, by September, they will start commercial operation”, the official added.

