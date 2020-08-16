Karnataka records more than 8k Covid positive cases in a single day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday crossed the 8,000-mark, recording 8,818 Covid-positive cases. It also recorded 144 deaths on the day. The state’s mortality rate stands at 1.74% and the recovery rate at 60.05%. As many as 6,629 patients walked out of hospitals, taking the total number of discharges to 1,34,811.

Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of 3,495 new positive cases and 35 deaths. The district’s mortality rate stands at 1.59% with a recovery rate of 58.65%. As of Friday, most of the transmission of cases are through travel with 69,337 cases under investigation. The number of Covid tests done per million in Karnataka stands at 30,792, ranking seventh among states.