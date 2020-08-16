STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One arrested for Bengaluru violence dies after heart attack, found Covid positive

One person arrested in the DJ Halli violence case died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was later found Covid-19 positive.

A health worker collects swabs from officers inside DJ Halli Police Station, in Bengaluru, which was set ablaze by a mob on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One person arrested in the DJ Halli violence case died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was later found Covid-19 positive. Syed Nadeem (24), a resident of KG Halli, was arrested on August 12 morning and later produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate and was sent to judicial custody. He was lodged in Parappana Agrahara jail.

When he complained about chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness, he was taken to Bowring Hospital. He was operated for a blunt injury (not bullet injury) and was under medical observation. 
He tested Covid positive and did not respond to post-operative treatment due to subsequent complications and lost his life, according to police.

two kids play on a road in the locality amid charred vehicles on
Saturday | shriram B N

“He complained of chest pain and was brought to the hospital where he succumbed. He did not die of bullet injury. The test reports confirmed that he was Covid positive,” said City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. The family of Syed who came to the hospital were informed about his death. Meanwhile, while some leaders alleged that minors were involved in the riot and have been detained by the police, a senior police officer from the CCB said no minors have been arrested.

