In a biggest single-day spike, 27 men at ITBP’s Belagavi camp test positive in a day  

However, the establishment was not forthcoming on whether more personnel had tested positive on subsequent days.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the biggest single-day spike, 27 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force have tested positive for Covid-19 at the CIJW School at Halbhavi Camp in Belagavi on Friday.

So far, the numbers had remained in single digits, according to sources.

Some personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) School, at Torali village in Khanapur jungles, which trains Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, and the Army Station in Belagavi have also tested positive.

They are all being treated at the Military Hospital in Belagavi, sources said. On Saturday, Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi also tested positive for coronavirus during random testing. 

Meanwhile, 478 new cases were recorded in the district on Sunday while 410 patients, who had recovered, were discharged.  

Of the total of  7,810 cases so far, 3,769 are still active while 3,920 patients have recovered. The district has recorded 121 Covid casualties as of Sunday.

TAGS
CIJW School Indo-Tibetan Border Police Coronavirus COVID-19
