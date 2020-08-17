STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cops take cue from Delhi police, invoke UAPA against accused in DG Halli violence

In a meeting of top officials and the CM, it was also decided to approach the Karnataka HC seeking appointment of a 'Claims Commissioner' as per an SC directive to assess damages to property

Published: 17th August 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

A team of BJP delegates visited the riot hit area of DG Halli on Sunday to take stock of the ground situation in Bengaluru on Sunday

A team of BJP delegates visited the riot hit area of DG Halli on Sunday to take stock of the ground situation in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its 'stringent' action over violence in Bengaluru's DG Halli on August 11, the Karnataka police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused in the case.

Taking a cue from the Delhi police following riots in the national capital earlier this year, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood informed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday that sections under the UAPA have been invoked in the case.

Initial FIRs only included sections of IPC, Karnataka prevention of damages to public properties act etc. "UAPA has been invoked in the case recently as more facts about the incident have emerged during investigation," Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, told The New Indian Express.

In a meeting of top officials, legal officers and the Chief Minister, it was also decided to approach the Karnataka High Court seeking appointment of a 'Claims Commissioner' as per a Supreme Court directive to assess damages caused to private and public property as it can be recovered from 'culprits,' a statement from the Chief Minister's office said. The state will also appoint a team of three special public prosecutors to conduct the case.

"The invocation of Goonda Act will also be considered by the SIT (already formed to probe the case) in the cases wherever the provisions are attracted," the Chief Minister's office said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhasker, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajanish Goel, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, ADGP Intelligence Dayanada, Commissioner of Police Bengaluru Kamalpant and ADGP Law and Order Amar Kumar Pandey were in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence UAPA DG Halli violence Bengaluru Police
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp