Karnataka cops take cue from Delhi police, invoke UAPA against accused in DG Halli violence

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its 'stringent' action over violence in Bengaluru's DG Halli on August 11, the Karnataka police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused in the case.

Taking a cue from the Delhi police following riots in the national capital earlier this year, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood informed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday that sections under the UAPA have been invoked in the case.

Initial FIRs only included sections of IPC, Karnataka prevention of damages to public properties act etc. "UAPA has been invoked in the case recently as more facts about the incident have emerged during investigation," Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, told The New Indian Express.

In a meeting of top officials, legal officers and the Chief Minister, it was also decided to approach the Karnataka High Court seeking appointment of a 'Claims Commissioner' as per a Supreme Court directive to assess damages caused to private and public property as it can be recovered from 'culprits,' a statement from the Chief Minister's office said. The state will also appoint a team of three special public prosecutors to conduct the case.

"The invocation of Goonda Act will also be considered by the SIT (already formed to probe the case) in the cases wherever the provisions are attracted," the Chief Minister's office said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhasker, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajanish Goel, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, ADGP Intelligence Dayanada, Commissioner of Police Bengaluru Kamalpant and ADGP Law and Order Amar Kumar Pandey were in the meeting.