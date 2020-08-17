Karnataka rains: Life comes to a standstill in Belagavi district as low-lying areas get inundated

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ATHANI: Heavy rain paralysed routine life in Belagavi on Sunday. Several low-lying areas were inundated due to clogged drains.

Heavy downpour in the last 24 hours wreaked havoc in several parts of Belagavi city. Several houses across the district were damaged partially or completely due to the rain.

Meanwhile, Annapurneshwari Nagar of Vadgaon, Mahatma Gandhi Colony of Tilakwadi, Jakkin Honda near Goaves Circle and other low-lying areas in the city are facing severe inconveniences due to floods. Incessant showers in Maharashtra have added to the woes of people here.

An earthmover clears debris after a house collapsed at Gondhali Galli, in Belagavi on Sunday | ashishkrishna hp

The swollen Krishna and Ghataprabha rivers caused villagers residing on the river banks to panic.

Meanwhile, Koyna in Maharashtra received 182 mm rainfall, Navaja 324 mm and Mahabaleshwar received 203 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Due to the heavy rainfall, Koyna dam released 25,604 cusecs of water in the morning and released 40,000 cusecs in the evening to the Krishna River.

Almatti dam released 1.29 lakh cusecs of water to the river on Sunday.

The dam at Khadarwadi village in Belagavi taluk started overflowing due to heavy downpour creating floods in many surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Kankumbi village of Khanapur taluk recorded 236 mm rainfall, which is the highest in Belagavi district, on Sunday. Khanapur taluk received 1,346 mm rain, Athani taluk received 129 mm, Bailhongal – 438.1 mm, Belagavi – 791 mm, Chikodi-109.6 mm, Gokak – 88.8 mm, Hukkeri – 222.7 mm, Kagwad – 30 mm, Kittur – 253.5 mm, Mudalgi – 108.8 mm, Nipani – 111.2 mm, Raibag – 140.5 mm, Ramdurg – 145.8 mm and Saundatti received 162 mm rain. In Belagavi taluk, Uchagaon village received 110.2 mm rain and Belagavi city received 77 mm rain.

Star Air and Alliance Air flights scheduled to land in Kalaburagi airport on Sunday morning were redirected due to bad weather.

The Star Air flight was redirected back to Bengaluru while the Alliance Air returned to Hyderabad.

Later, the Alliance Air flight from Hyderabad landed at Kalaburagi in the evening to drop 50 passengers.

The same flight took off from Kalaburagi for Bengaluru within a few minutes carrying 53 passengers.