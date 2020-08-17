Mandya gets its first plasma bank amid rise in cases in neighbouring Karnataka districts

Ajith MS By

Express News Service

MANDYA: The Old Mysuru region has got its first plasma bank for Covid treatment at Mandya. This will help those in Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where there have been a high number of cases.

The bank is at the Mandya Institute of Medical Science.

It was chosen by the ICMR for studying the efficacy of plasma therapy. The institute had already set up the infrastructure to extract plasma a year ago, which is now being used to treat critical Covid patients.

Already, three patients have been treated with plasma therapy.

According to Dr G V Anikethan, in charge of plasma operations at MIMS, they had a few technical issues in detecting the level of antibodies in a sample, which has now been sorted.

The therapy could not be started as MIMS had only asymptomatic patients coming in.

He said MIMS is the authorised plasma collection centre for Hassan Institute Of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and Mysuru MMC&RI. MIMS has 43 survivors willing to donate plasma.