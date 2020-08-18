Jarkiholi meets BL Santosh, JP Nadda in Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is back in Delhi knocking on the doors of the party bosses. On Monday, he met BL Santosh, the BJP national general secretary, party president J P Nadda and central ministers from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi. He will meet Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday.

He is said to be lobbying for ministerial berths for other legislators who defected along with him from the Congress to BJP. Jarkiholi had to cut short his Delhi trip earlier this month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 and many senior party leaders had to be in home quarantine.All that Jarkiholi told the media on Monday was that he spoke to the national leadership and explained the need to have a National Water Resources policy.

Along with Jarkiholi is ministerial hopeful C P Yogeshwara who is doing the ‘Delhi rounds’ because the central party leadership’s blessings are essential for his induction into the ministry. Yogeshwara said, “I am here to meet the leadership to express my gratitude for making me an MLC.’’Internal sources said there was some opposition from within the party to making Yogeshwara a minister.