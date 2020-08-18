STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka stands as one of top states in terms of COVID-19 testing

Among the government labs, KIDWAI hospital conducted maximum number of testing that is 1,05, 624 followed by Gulbarga GIMS with 88,323 and NIMHANS with 81816.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has done 20 lakh COVID-19 tests from March 23 to August 16 and it now stands as one of the top states conducting maximum number of tests.  From February to May, Karnataka took 99 days to conduct first one lakh tests, however the turnaround time to conduct one lakh tests is two days with the establishment of 101 labs across the state. 

The number of tests conducted from March to August has increased from 2309 to 6,89,530. 

Among the government labs, KIDWAI hospital conducted maximum number of testing that is 1,05, 624 followed by Gulbarga GIMS with 88,323 and NIMHANS with 81816 followed by National Institute of Virology conducting 79,595.

BMCRI conducted 58,828 and Mysore MMC with 54,137. And the next on the line were DIMHANS, HIMS Hassan, VIMS Bellary and inStem. All private labs as well conducted high tests with a total 4,51072, among which Neuberg Anand conducted highest with 69,897 tests. 

