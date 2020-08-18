Karnataka’s ‘Target 2030’ to improve education sector: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to achieve all goals aimed under the National Education Policy (NEP) in the next 10 years, the State Government has come up with a plan, ‘Target 2030’, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told media persons on Monday.

He said that under the plan, six research-centric, 10 teaching-centric universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions will come up in the State in three years.After discussing with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, the Deputy CM said the task force constituted to implement NEP will produce a draft report, which is being created keeping in mind the educational requirements of the state, in the next five days.

“Education holds the key in resolving numerous issues that plague society. In this view, the changes that need to be made at the primary, secondary and higher education levels have been clearly listed out in the NEP,” he said.

Explaining the government’s plan to make the process surrounding the implementation of the NEP a state-wide movement, the Deputy CM said all stakeholders will be taken into confidence.

Kumar discussed various dimensions of the policy and its implementation with his officials. Having envisioned a long-term development plan, Kumar told officials to frame the policy in a way that addressed critical issues such as reducing the drop-out rates so that the state achieves a remarkable progress in the next two decades so that the state can make a lot of progress in the next two decades.