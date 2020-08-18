STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s ‘Target 2030’ to improve education sector: Ashwath Narayan

Kumar discussed various dimensions of the policy and its implementation with his officials.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to achieve all goals aimed under the National Education Policy (NEP) in the next 10 years, the State Government has come up with a plan, ‘Target 2030’, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan told media persons on Monday.

He said that under the plan, six research-centric, 10 teaching-centric universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions will come up in the State in three years.After discussing with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, the Deputy CM said the task force constituted to implement NEP will produce a draft report, which is being created keeping in mind the educational requirements of the state, in the next five days.

“Education holds the key in resolving numerous issues that plague society. In this view, the changes that need to be made at the primary, secondary and higher education levels have been clearly listed out in the NEP,” he said.

Explaining the government’s plan to make the process surrounding the implementation of the NEP a state-wide movement, the Deputy CM said all stakeholders will be taken into confidence.

Kumar discussed various dimensions of the policy and its implementation with his officials. Having envisioned a long-term development plan, Kumar told officials to frame the policy in a way that addressed critical issues such as reducing the drop-out rates so that the state achieves a remarkable progress in the next two decades so that the state can make a lot of progress in the next two decades. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp