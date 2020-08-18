Mysuru trauma centre gets oxygen generating unit

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In 10 days’ time, Mysuru, which is seeing a spike in new Covid cases, could reduce its dependence on oxygen cylinders for critically-ill patients.To deal with the rising demand for oxygen for Covid treatment, the district administration has set up an Oxygen Generation Unit at the new trauma care centre on KRS Road.

DR C P Nanjaraj Urs, dean and director, Mysore Medical College and research Institute (MMCRI) told TNIE, “The demand has gone up by three to four times. To avoid a situation where supply falls short, we came up with this unit. It removes nitrogen, and extracts 94% oxygen from atmospheric air and compresses it. We can generate oxygen for up to 50 jumbo oxygen cylinders each day and supply oxygen to both the trauma care centre and the district Covid hospital for critically-ill patients,” he said.

The unit is ready, he said, but requires staff to operate it. “If things go as planned, it will be operational in 10 days,” he said. However, a stock of oxygen cylinders too must be kept as back up, in case of any failure in the unit.