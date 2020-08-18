Rain havoc continues, north Karnataka worst hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Incessant rain and overflowing rivers continued to disrupt normal life in many parts of the state on Monday. Several villages, bridges, roads and farms were flooded, cutting off connectivity in many areas.

In flood-prone areas of North Karnataka, authorities alerted people to move to safer locations as the outflow from dams is expected to increase because of continuous rain and rising water levels. Flood warning has been issued in Raichur, Yadgir, Bagalkot and parts of Vijayapura, as water levels continue to rise at the Almatti dam.

Heavy rain in the Western Ghats along the Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa border and the overflowing Krishna river and its tributaries caused flooding in its basin areas of Mumbai-Karnataka region. The movement of trains on the Hubballi-Londa route was affected due to a landslide at Shivthan railway station in Khanapur. The state highway connecting Belagavi and Bagalkot caved in, cutting off bus services towards Vijayapura. Many bridges in Raichur and Yadgir district were submerged.

People in over 20 villages in Gadag district were asked to move to safer places after water was released from the Malaprabha dam.