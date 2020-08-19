STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru riots probe: Ex-mayor Sampath Raj under lens

CCB grills Raj, Pulakeshinagar corporator for more than four hours

Published: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

R Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police grilled former mayor and corporator R Sampath Raj and another corporator, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, on Tuesday in connection with the DJ Halli riots. It is learnt that both the corporators told the police that they had no links to the riots.

Sampath Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana Halli (DJ Halli) ward while Zakir represents Pulakeshinagar ward.Both arrived at the CCB office around 11 am and came out of the office around 5 pm. Sources said that both were grilled for more than four hours.

It is said that both the corporators were summoned by the police as investigations had revealed that they had allegedly exchanged phone calls with some of the rioters, who were already arrested, before and during the riots.

After the inquiry, both the corporators told the media that they had answered all the questions asked by the police and they cannot speak much about it as the matter was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, P Naveen, who was arrested by the police for allegedly posting a sacrilegious post on social media that led to the riots, has been remanded in judicial custody.

Naveen in central prison

As his police custody ended on Tuesday, the police produced Naveen before a court and did not seek for extension of his police custody. Later, Naveen was escorted to the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

East Division police have continued arrests in connection with the riots.Police said that close to 400 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru riots
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp