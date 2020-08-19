Rain continues to come down hard, a repeat of 2019 floods

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ GADAG/ HASSAN: The flood situation continues to be grim across the Krishna river basin in North Karnataka districts, with intermittent rain lashing the region. People living along the banks of the Krishna and other rivers were asked to move to safer areas, with the Maharashtra government geared to release more water from its dams and reservoirs in the next few days.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath took stock of the situation in flood-prone villages on the banks of the Malaprabha. He visited Naviluteertha Dam in Saundatti taluk and collected information on inflow and outflow from the officials, instructed them to keep a watch on the water level round the clock, and also inform villagers about water to be released.

Heavy discharge of water from the Malaprabha dam inundated 15 villages in Gadag district, and cut off connectivity between Hubballi and Vijayapura as NH-218 was flooded. Vehicles are now plying from Ron and Bagalkot roads to reach Vijayapura.

The water level in these areas did not recede till Tuesday evening, and the situation is almost a replica of the 2019 floods. Water entered houses and fields in Konnur, Budihal, Vasan and other villages, submerging crops like guava, sugarcane, jowar and maize.

Water released for crops

Hemavathi reservoir near Gorur in Hassan district is almost full, and 19,000 cusecs of water is being discharged since Sunday evening. The quantity of water discharge could increase with the downpour continuing in catchment areas. The irrigation consultative committee meeting headed by District Minister Gopalaiah resolved to release water in right, left, Sriramadevara nala and upper canals for standing crops on 10,9671 hectares in parts of Hassan and Mandya districts.

Erosion at Tagore beach

Karwar: Heavy rain in Karwar has damaged Ravindranath Tagore beach, and erosion by high tides is so severe that the rock garden, which came up recently, is under threat of being devoured by the sea. “The erosion was minimal last week but has now spread towards the rock garden,” said Devraj Naik, a resident.