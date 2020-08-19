STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Under threat of floods, Yediyurappa to offer Bagina at Krishna Raja Sagar

In the next couple of weeks, he will head to Almatti in Vijayapura district to offer Bagina where again the dam is almost reaching its full capacity.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will offer Bagina at the brimming Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) on Friday. The water level in the reservoir hovered around the full capacity of 124.8 feet on Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, he will head to Almatti in Vijayapura district to offer Bagina where again the dam is almost reaching its full capacity.

This being an official function usually many people on the CM’s entourage participate. But what will be different this year is that it will be offered under the shadow of Covid-19, with restricted numbers and following all norms.

With incessant rain, the State is facing a grim situation. The floodgates of almost all the important rivers have been opened as most rivers are flowing above the danger level, posing a threat to life and livelihoods. In North Karnataka, the flood situation has been worsening owing to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Krishna river and its tributaries.

The Mumbai-Karnataka region is flooded due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats along the Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa border and also due to the overflowing Krishna river and its tributaries. The release of about 40,000 cusecs of water from the Koyna dam in Maharashtra has prompted the officials to shift people living in downstream villages.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkihioli told TNIE that about a month ago he held a meeting with his counterparts in Maharashtra and had carried out preparations to deal with the floods. He said they had held a series of meetings after that in the Kallur Barrage and in Almatti and other places.

This time Karnataka had released more water from Almatti and asked Maharashtra to restrict the flow from Koyna, which is why the flood damage in north Karnataka is minimal compared to last year, he said. The loss due to monsoon fury is estimated to be close to Rs 10,000 crore as per the latest assessment.
Meanwhile, Jarkiholi who is in Delhi said he will participate in the Bagina function on Friday.

Explaining this tradition, retired chief engineer and adviser to Karnataka’s water disputes Sriramaiah said, “Bagina is what we call ‘Thanksgiving’ because this is the time when the Chief Minister offers thanks to God for the abundant rainfall. Normally, good rain means good harvest. So chief ministers over the years have used this occasion to thank God for the abundant supply of natural resources.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Krishna Raja Sagar floods Heavy rains monsoon
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp