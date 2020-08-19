STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vayu Vajra bus services to Bengaluru airport suffer huge losses due to skeletal flight operations

With just 23 of these fully air-conditioned buses in operation, the BMTC earns an average of Rs 4 lakh per day in place of the Rs 30 lakh it earned in the past

Published: 19th August 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vayu Vajra bus inside Kempegowda International Airport

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The curtailed domestic flight operations and stoppage of international operations barring special flights have heavily impacted the services of the special Vayu Vajra buses to and from the Kempegowda International Airport.

From running 800 plus trips on an average per day earlier to a maximum of 180 trips per day now, this hugely profitable service of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has taken a huge beating for the last four months.

With just 23 of these fully air-conditioned buses in operation instead of the 123-strong fleet that ran earlier, the BMTC earns an average of Rs 4 lakh per day in place of the Rs 30 lakh it earned in the past, said a top BMTC official.

No buses operate post midnight with the first service beginning at 12 noon and the last one run at 11.35 pm. “We are running only from five areas to and from the airport presently -- Electronic City, Kempegowda Bus Station, Banashankari, HSR Layout and Mysuru Road. Patronage is quite poor due to non-resumption of regular flight operations. It is slowly picking up from August,” the official said.

As per stats released from April to June by the Airports Authority of India, the KIA airport has witnessed only 4,54,704 domestic and international flyers this year, a dip of 94.6% during the corresponding period last year.

Apart from taking precautions like mandatory masks for all commuters due to the pandemic, the buses have also adjusted the AC temperature from the previous 22 degrees to 24 degrees as a precaution against COVID-19 in the past few months, he added.

While BMTC operations are not profitable, the Vayu Vajra service was quite profitable due to the higher pricing of its tickets. This prompted the corporation to keep adding more routes and buses to its fleet gradually. The minimum fare on this Volvo bus is Rs 120 while the maximum priced ticket is Rs 350 depending on the boarding point.

This is part of the overall slump in operations and patronage for all BMTC buses in the city. “From operating 6100 buses per day, it is operating 3000 buses now. The monthly revenue has slumped from around Rs 150 crore to Rs 30 crore,” the official said.

Asked if drivers were worried about transporting flyers from the airport due to COVID-19 fears, the official said all precautionary measures and safety gear were made available for drivers to make them feel safe when carrying out their duty.  

BMTC buses which began operations from the KSR railway station two months before the lockdown too have stopped completely since only special trains operate now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vayu Vajra Bengaluru Airport Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp