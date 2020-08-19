STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With business in stupor, migrants struggle for PDS rations

Say ‘One Nation One Ration’ card scheme of no help; as per food and civil supplies dept, many states yet to adopt system

Published: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kamala and her kin, who came to Mysuru from Uttar Pradesh, are still struggling to earn their livelihood | Express

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: Kamala is repenting not having returned to her hometown in Kushambi, Uttar Pradesh. She is one of the many migrant workers who did not join the exodus during the initial days of the pandemic, and who are now struggling for their daily bread.With business activity yet to pick up, these workers have little to fall back on. And neither is the much-publicised ‘One Nation One Ration card’ scheme doing them any good.

Kamala, her husband, a pani puri vendor, and his family of brothers and their children stayed back in Mysuru, hoping business would improve. “But there is no sign of this. Apart from us adults, there are six children. We are struggling for food.”

Under the ‘One Nation One Ration card’ scheme announced during the lockdown, a person can access rations at any PDS shop across the country. Despite the government including 24 states into the system, many labourers complain they are left high and dry. The scheme would have brought them under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, helping them get free foodgrains and pulses till December.

Kamala’s husband, Harsh Gupta, said he visited a PDS shop for rations, but was told that his data was not uploaded yet. “The shop owner asked us to get a card locally. But without local address proof, we cannot get a ration card here,” he said.

Prakash, a carpenter from Rajasthan staying in Srirampura, Mysuru, shares a similar experience. “Everyone said we can use ration cards issued in our hometown, but it didn’t happen,” he said, adding that he has outstanding loans he took during the lockdown.

According to Food and Civil Supplies department officials, the issue is with states that are yet to computerise their distribution system, like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and Odisha.

However, even those from Karnataka have encountered problems. “We got our ration card in Bengaluru, but have been living in Mysuru for several months. We thought ration card portability would help us, but the shop owner told us the card had expired and we need to renew it in Bengaluru. What is the use of portability if we can’t renew it here,” said Mohan, a retired private company employee.

To this, Food and Civil Supplies joint director (Mysuru) P Shivanna said that many states are yet to adopt the system, and asked those facing issues with ration cards to file complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PDS Migrant Workers Ration
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp