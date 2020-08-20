BJP leader files plaint against Twitter over post

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A BJP leader from Yellapur filed a complaint against Twitter for allegedly hosting anti-India statements made by a banned pro-Khalistan group. In his complaint, Prasad Hegde, BJP general secretary of Yellapur taluk, said the Ministry of Home Affairs had banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in 2019. But its Twitter account is active and the organisation’s chief Gurupatwant Singh had made a “provocative” tweet on ‘Khalistan Day’, he said. “This tweet has been shared widely by two people on Twitter. We have lodged a complaint against the duo,” Hegde stated in his complaint.