CM Yediyurappax approves Rs 300 crore for Kalyana Karnataka

 As per Sedam, the committee will need another two to three months to be up and running fully after the pandemic caused delays. 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly appointed Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Society has received the final approval to execute its developmental plans at a cost of Rs 300 crore this year. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday approved a detailed development proposal made by former Rajya Sabha MP Basavaraj Patil Sedam, the first chairman of the society. The three-year plan, drawn up by the society at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, focuses on enhancing organic farming and lift-irrigation schemes among others. The society is Yediyurappa’s pet project and was announced in his 2020-2021 budget.

“Our committee has received the final approval today and the Chief Minister has agreed to release Rs 300 crore, of which Rs 100 crore will be released immediately. The rest of it will be released on an ‘utilisation’ basis,” said Sedam.  The proposed projects are pegged at Rs 610 crore by the society. As per Sedam, the committee will need another two to three months to be up and running fully after the pandemic caused delays. 

“Our target is to ensure livelihood for no less than 3 lakh people in the next three years at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. As per our proposal, 5,000 agriculturists will be trained to undertake organic farming and 100 centres for Indian breed cattle will be set up. Cultural units that are currently at the taluk levels will be elevated to revenue headquarters level,” Sedam said. The proposal also includes new approach to education systems stressing on attitudinal change of the region. 

