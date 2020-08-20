Karnataka reports 8k-plus Covid cases again, fatalities rise in last few days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, Karnataka was back with recording 8,000 plus cases. The number of cases recorded was 8,642, taking the tally to 2,49,590 cases.In the past four days, the number of deaths has been crossing 110 cases. On August 16 (Sunday), the number of deaths recorded was 126, on Monday 115, on Tuesday 139 and on Wednesday it was 124 cases. The total number of deaths stand at 4,327.

This apart, from the beginning of the pandemic until August 15, the state reported only eight non-Covid deaths. On Wednesday, the number jumped to 16. Chamarajanagar district alone has reported eight non-Covid deaths.In the past 10 days, the number of discharges crossed 6,500. On Wednesday, the discharges were 7,201.

Bengaluru Urban continues to record 2,000 cases and above. The number recorded on Wednesday was 2,804. Now the total positives in Bengaluru is closer to the 1 lakh mark, at 96,910. Of the 124 deaths, Bengaluru recorded 56, which is high compared to the past tally. The total deaths in the city stand at 1,588.

The other districts which recorded a high number of cases were Mysuru with 562, followed by Ballari with 537 cases and Belagavi with 379. Dharwad saw 253 cases and Dakshina Kannada reported 234.Mysuru saw five deaths taking the total toll to 320. While Chamarajangara district reported 111 fresh cases and 106 discharges taking the active case count to 1,352, Mandya reported 185 cases, taking the tally to 1,507. Both the districts did not report any deaths on Wednesday.