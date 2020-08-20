STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pangolin trading gang busted in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru  territorial forest officials and forest police have unearthed a big pangolin trading gang with links to other cities in the country.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pangolin

Image of a Pangolin used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chikkamagaluru territorial forest officials and forest police have unearthed a big pangolin trading gang with links to other cities in the country. They trapped a 10-member gang involved in hunting and trading pangolins. The gang comprising 10 youths from different villages bordering Bhadra forests were nabbed on Tuesday night when they were trying to sell pangolin scales. According to forest officials, they had killed three pangolins in Muthodi, Kalasapura and Belur.

The gang had formed a local network for trading scales. Tracking the network after receiving information, officials arrested the youths who were estate and timber workers. One of them is a real estate agent and one a painter. They are Abdul Rehman (habitual offender) from Uppalli, Chikkamagaluru town, Navid Basha from Kalsapura, Mallesha and Dharmesha from Hosambala near Muthodi Range, Sundresha from Mallaluru, Vishwanath and Mahendra from Nagarahalli, Pradeep and Srinivasa from Sakrepatna and Mohan Kumar from Javagal.

Basha and Pradeep are wildlife traders dealing in snakes, tortoises and other species. In all, 6kg of pangolin scales were recovered. Preliminary probe revealed their activity started with hunting pangolins near Bhadra Tiger Reserve while trading of its scales were traced to Bengaluru and Chennai. Chikkamagaluru territorial DCF Jaganath said, “We have found a link from Belur to Bengaluru and it goes deep, maybe, to global markets like China. All 10 are in judicial custody for 14 days.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru  Pangolin Poaching
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp