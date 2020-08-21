STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP pressuring police to implicate Congress: Shivakumar on Bengaluru riots

Shivakumar said the Congress party will continue to fight for people demanding good administration from the government.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief D K Sivakumar, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders stage a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday accused the ruling BJP leaders of putting pressure on the police to implicate Congress leaders in the DJ Halli violence and asked the police not to come under any pressure during the probe.

Launching the party’s Statewide protest against the government over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, flood situation and amendments to the Land Reforms Act, Shivakumar said if the police officials come under any pressure and fail to conduct an impartial probe, the Congress will stage a protest against the police department.

“Congress is not responsible for the violence. Police failed to handle the situation and now let them take action against those responsible for the violence and not try to tarnish the party’s image,” he said. On the party’s protest against the government, Shivakumar said the Congress party will continue to fight for people demanding good administration from the government.

BJP hits back
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday said the Congress and former CM Siddaramaiah do not have any concern for dalits. “Till date, Siddaramaiah has not visited the residence of Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, the dalit MLA whose house was gutted by the SDPI activists,” he stated. Accusing the Congress of having an understanding with the SDPI, he said it was the Congress that helped the SDPI candidate win the BBMP elections.  

