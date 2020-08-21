Cabinet rejig on cards, netas make beeline for New Delhi

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is the way to the Karnataka cabinet through Delhi? BJP leaders, C P Yogeshwar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Adagur Vishwanath, C T Ravi and Kota Sreenivas Poojary, have all made a beeline to the national capital over the last few days to push for their own candidature or of their supporters or to retain the posts that they already hold.

Sources said that while Yogeshwar wants to be included in the cabinet, Jarkiholi is batting for his team members — MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and H Vishwanath. But what are Kota Srinvas Poojary and CT Ravi doing in Delhi? The sources said that they are seeking the high command’s blessings not to be disturbed when the cabinet reshuffle or expansion happens.

Vishwanath, who lost the Assembly by-poll after quitting as JD(S) state president and later had to be accommodated in the Legislative Council, too made a low-key visit to Delhi recently. But Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s concern is not just about accommodating the three rebels, but also finding a place for RR Nagar and Maski MLAs. Umesh Katti and other leaders have already gone to Delhi and met the central leaders to seek their blessing, which is essential to tilt the scales in their favour.