STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre releases Rs 395 crore flood fund for Karnataka

The Union Finance Ministry released `395.5 crore as the second installment of the central government’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) on Friday.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

Representational Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Union Finance Ministry released Rs 395.5 crore as the second installment of the central government’s share of the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) on Friday. The Centre’s first installment share of Rs 395.5 crore was released to Karnataka in April this year.

“We had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds to take up relief works after heavy rain. Responding to the state’s request, the Centre released SDRMF fund of Rs 395.5 crore as advance,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka stated on Friday. 

Earlier this month, during a video conference with the PM, Revenue Minister Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had briefed the PM about the extent of rain and flood damage. The state had initially pegged the damages at Rs 4,000 crore and sought financial assistance from the Centre to tackle the situation. However, according to officials, a detailed report is being prepared and the extent of damage could go up to Rs 10,000 crore. During the video conference, the State had also requested the release of SDRMF funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka floods
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp