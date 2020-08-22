CET results: 1.5 lakh qualify for engineering seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday released the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020, which was held on July 30 and 31. It has taken just 21 days for the results to be out.

In all, 1,53,470 students qualified for engineering seats, while for agriculture 1,27,627 students, veterinary sciences 1,29,666, AYUSH 1,29,611 and pharma 1,55,552. As many as 1,29,666 students have secured ranks for veterinary, 1,29,611 for yoga and naturopathy and 1,55,552 for B-Pharma and D-Pharma.

Rakshith M of RV PUC College, Bengaluru bagged the first rank in engineering, while Sai Vivek P from Narayana E-Techno School in Bengaluru bagged the first rank in both veterinary sciences and pharma. Varun Gowda A B, from Expert PU College, Mangaluru, bagged first rank in B.Sc Agriculture.

Counselling for CET to go online, starts in Sept

Three students scored cent per cent in chemistry, while 80 achieved the distinction in biology. The results can be accessed on kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. This year, KCET was held in 497 centres in 127 locations across Karnataka, with 1,75,349 candidates appearing for it.

Announcing the results, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, said document verification will be done online to prevent students from appearing physically because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Counselling will be held in October, the dates for which will be announced soon.

The academic year will start in November as per the All-India Council for Technical Education calendar. He said 63 students who appeared for CET were Covid-positive and special arrangements were made for them and those with symptoms along with students coming from containment zones. Among the 63, one has secured the 214th rank and another 615th rank. He said online training, “GetCETgo”, conducted for students preparing for CET, was found to be successful as many students used it.