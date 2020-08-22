STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CET results: 1.5 lakh qualify for engineering seats

In all, 1,53,470 students qualified for engineering seats, while for agriculture 1,27,627 students, veterinary sciences 1,29,666, AYUSH 1,29,611 and pharma 1,55,552.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday released the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020, which was held on July 30 and 31. It has taken just 21 days for the results to be out.

In all, 1,53,470 students qualified for engineering seats, while for agriculture 1,27,627 students, veterinary sciences 1,29,666, AYUSH 1,29,611 and pharma 1,55,552. As many as 1,29,666 students have secured ranks for veterinary, 1,29,611 for yoga and naturopathy and 1,55,552 for B-Pharma and D-Pharma.

Rakshith M of RV PUC College, Bengaluru bagged the first rank in engineering, while Sai Vivek P from Narayana E-Techno School in Bengaluru bagged the first rank in both veterinary sciences and pharma. Varun Gowda A B, from Expert PU College, Mangaluru, bagged first rank in B.Sc Agriculture. 

Counselling for CET to go online, starts in Sept

Three students scored cent per cent in chemistry, while 80 achieved the distinction in biology. The results can be accessed on kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. This year, KCET was held in 497 centres in 127 locations across Karnataka, with 1,75,349 candidates appearing for it.

Announcing the results, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, said document verification will be done online to prevent students from appearing physically because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Counselling will be held in October, the dates for which will be announced soon.

The academic year will start in November as per the All-India Council for Technical Education calendar. He said 63 students who appeared for CET were Covid-positive and special arrangements were made for them and those with symptoms along with students coming from containment zones. Among the 63, one has secured the 214th rank and another 615th rank. He said online training, “GetCETgo”, conducted for students preparing for CET, was found to be successful as many students used it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp