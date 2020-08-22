STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, BJP using Bengaluru riots for mudslinging: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused BJP and Congress leaders of using DJ Halli violence for “indulging in mudslinging”.

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused BJP and Congress leaders of using DJ Halli violence for “indulging in mudslinging”. In an open letter to both the parties, the JDS leader said DJ Halli violence is a law and order issue, it should have been investigated and the guilty should have been punished. Instead, both national parties have used it to indulge in mudslinging and they stand exposed, he said.

The Congress alleges that there is a political conspiracy behind the riots and it should explain if the conspiracy is from within the party or outside or from ticket aspirants. “Do leaders who come from other parties become unpalatable for the Congress?” the former CM said. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was ransacked by a mob, had joined the Congress from the JDS.

The former CM also hit out at the BJP and the government. If BJP ministers have any evidence to substantiate their allegations against the Congress leaders’ role, they must submit it to the investigating agency. “If not, are BJP ministers’ statements aimed at political polarization?” he said. He asked BJP and Congress leaders to discard “petty politics, at least now”.

