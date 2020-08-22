STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 lockdown helped us study better, say toppers 

Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and other officials at a press conference to announce the KCET results in Bengaluru on Friday | express

By Preeja Prasad And Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rakshith M was in for a surprise when the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results were announced on Friday. Though he was expecting a rank, he did not know he would top in the engineering course. He likes music and he listens to Carnatic music in his free time. “I have been singing for four years now,” he told TNIE.

Speaking about KCET, Rakshith, a student of RV PU College said, “My main focus was on three subjects – physics, chemistry and maths. The lockdown helped me study longer and without distractions. I studied for five hours a day and solved many question papers every day.

I want to pursue Computer Science engineering in the future.” Toppers said that though Covid was giving everyone a tough time, it actually helped the students. Shubhan R from Sri Chaitanya E Techno School secured the second rank under the engineering group.

“The lockdown helped me as I could get good sleep, wake up with a fresh mind and study for long. I want to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay and then do Artificial Intelligence. So, right now my focus is on getting a good rank even in the JEE Advanced exams.” Advaith Prasad Curpod from Air Force School, who secured the eighth rank under the engineering group, said, “I want to pursue computer engineering and my main focus is on the JEE advanced exams.”

