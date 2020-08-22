Expert committee finds excess use of oxygen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when there is a surge in demand for oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients, the clinical expert committee has found that there is non-judicious and excessive use of oxygen therapy without proper monitoring. The revelation is part of a circular released by the Health Department.

“Excessive use besides having deleterious health effects is resulting in the wastage of precious resources leading to a shortage of the commodity and waste of money. The Clinical Expert Committee has considered it necessary to issue guidelines for judicious use of oxygen...,” the circular read.

B’luru crosses 1L mark

Bengaluru Urban crossed the one lakh mark in the total Covid-positive cases after it recorded 2,948 positive patients, bringing the total to 1,02,770. For the entire state, the total number of cases was 7,571, and the tally was 2,64,546.

The state also reported 93 deaths, taking the toll to 4,522. Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 22 deaths, of whom two were over 90 years old. A 95-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI and breathlessness, passed away on Tuesday. In another case, a 92-year-old woman, also diagnosed with SARI, passed away the same day. In Kalaburagi, a 92-year-old man with cough and breathlessness died on August 13.

The state saw 6,561 discharges, taking the total to 1,76,942. The recovery rate stood at 66.3 per cent, with Bengaluru Rural on top of the table with 83.7 per cent, followed by Bagalkot at 82.1% and Chikkaballapura at 81%. The recovery rate in Bengaluru Urban is 64.1 per cent.