Protests to continue till demands met: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnataka began a two-day protest starting Friday, over the suicide of Dr Nagendra, Taluk Health Officer from Nanjangud.

Published: 22nd August 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:48 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Karnataka began a two-day protest starting Friday, over the suicide of Dr Nagendra, Taluk Health Officer from Nanjangud. This will be followed by a candlelight protest on Sunday.

The Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association issued a statement demanding that the government remove all nodal officers appointed on Covid-19 duty, and appoint officials from the Health and Family Welfare department.

It also demanded action against officers responsible for the death. If the government fails to meet their demands, the doctors have threatened not to treat patients, except emergency cases, from August 24. “Doctors are facing a lot of pressure from higher-ups and are in depression. Government health centres have 50% vacancies, and doctors are toiling day and night,” said Dr Srinivas, state secretary, IMA Karnataka. The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association is also lending support to the protest. 

