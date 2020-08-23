STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

How much more people of other languages should sacrifice for not knowing Hindi, asks HD Kumaraswamy

The former Chief Minister also asked how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi.

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Flaying the AYUSH secretary's conduct for allegedly asking non-Hindi participants to leave a training programme, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday asked whether it was done with "shameless excitement" to impose Hindi.

The former Chief Minister also asked how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi.

Referring to the reported incident, where those who did not understand Hindi were asked to leave an online training session held by the AYUSH department, by its secretary Rajesh Kotecha, citing his inability to speak English, Kumaraswamy asked "is this a request for not knowing English or a shameless excitement to impose Hindi?" In a series of tweets in Kannada, he said constitutional federalism is the mantra for this country's unity, every language here is part of the federal structure.

"When such is the situation, isn't asking people to go out of the training programme for not knowing to speak in Hindi, a violation of the federal system? anti constitution?" he asked.

Seeking to know how much more people of other languages including Kannadigas have to sacrifice in this country for not knowing Hindi, Kumaraswamy demanded immediate action against Kotecha, who has "obsession for Hindi supremacy", as he urged to respect the federal system.

Recently, alleging that political leaders from the South were deprived of opportunities by "Hindi politics and discrimination", Kumaraswamy had said it has prevented many South Indians from becoming the Prime Minister.

He had also accused the ruling class of ignoring the south with "disdain", and raised concerns over Kannadigas allegedly being denied opportunities from getting jobs as for many government and public sector jobs, one has to write exams either in English or Hindi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Ayush jds
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp