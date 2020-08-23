Pigs roam in Raichur COVID hospital, complaint filed against owner

By ANI

RAICHUR: Days after pigs were seen roaming in a hospital in Karburgi, another incident of pigs roaming around in Raichur district hospital has come to light.

After receiving complaints, officials filed a complaint against the owner of these animals and the pigs themselves were subsequently caught by municipal authorities.

"We have received the complaints on the issue. The officials have been asked to take the required action. A complaint has also been filed against the owner of the pigs," the Raichur District Health Officer.