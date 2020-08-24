STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Confident that Karnataka will be first state to implement National Education Policy, says Deputy CM

“I am of the strong view that education is a powerful tool to bring about drastic positive changes in society,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Published: 24th August 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is upbeat about becoming the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and believes it to be the foundation of 'New India'.

Inaugurating the virtual workshop on ‘Highlights of NEP and its implementation’, deputy chief minister and minister for higher education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the government has been making necessary administrative reforms and assured legislative measures for effectively implementing the NEP.

“We are confident that Karnataka will emerge as the first state to successfully implement the policy,” he said.

Dr Narayan said the state had held several rounds of talks with the taskforce that was constituted with regard to the NEP.

The taskforce had given several valuable inputs on implementing the policy in a phased manner, he said, adding it would soon provide the last round of recommendations shortly post which the government will work towards the administrative and legal framework.

“We will take all stakeholders into confidence and acquaint them about the nitty-gritties of the policy within a year,” he said.

Dr Narayan was of the opinion that the NEP would not only reform the state but also the education sector across the country. “I am of the strong view that education is a powerful tool to bring about drastic positive changes in society,” he said.

Prof. DP Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, who gave the keynote address at the event, said the policy emphasises on conceptual learning, critical thinking and creativity. He touched upon the motive of multilingualism that the policy envisions.

Vice chairman of UGC Bhushan Patwardhan said the education system under NEP has deep roots in Indian culture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Education Policy NEP CN Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp