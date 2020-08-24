Confident that Karnataka will be first state to implement National Education Policy, says Deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is upbeat about becoming the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and believes it to be the foundation of 'New India'.

Inaugurating the virtual workshop on ‘Highlights of NEP and its implementation’, deputy chief minister and minister for higher education Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the government has been making necessary administrative reforms and assured legislative measures for effectively implementing the NEP.

“We are confident that Karnataka will emerge as the first state to successfully implement the policy,” he said.

Dr Narayan said the state had held several rounds of talks with the taskforce that was constituted with regard to the NEP.

The taskforce had given several valuable inputs on implementing the policy in a phased manner, he said, adding it would soon provide the last round of recommendations shortly post which the government will work towards the administrative and legal framework.

“We will take all stakeholders into confidence and acquaint them about the nitty-gritties of the policy within a year,” he said.

Dr Narayan was of the opinion that the NEP would not only reform the state but also the education sector across the country. “I am of the strong view that education is a powerful tool to bring about drastic positive changes in society,” he said.

Prof. DP Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, who gave the keynote address at the event, said the policy emphasises on conceptual learning, critical thinking and creativity. He touched upon the motive of multilingualism that the policy envisions.

Vice chairman of UGC Bhushan Patwardhan said the education system under NEP has deep roots in Indian culture.