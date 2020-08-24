STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Doctors, other medical staff in Karnataka call off state-wide stir

The KGMOA had threatened not to treat any patients, including the Covid-infected, if the government failed to meet their demands. 

Published: 24th August 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mysuru PDOs submit a memorandum to police over the harassment of a health officer of Nanjangud taluk.

Mysuru PDOs submit a memorandum to police over the harassment of a health officer of Nanjangud taluk. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Karnataka Government Medical Officer’s Association (KGMOA), who were protesting against the suicide of Dr Nagendra -- the Taluk Health Officer from Nanjangud --  due to work pressure, called off their strike on Sunday.

The KGMOA had threatened not to treat any patients, including the Covid-infected, if the government failed to meet their demands. However, following an assurance from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to look into their demands, the medical staffers withdrew their strike. 

IMA says will continue stir

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “The state government was aware of the problems faced by Doctors during COVID-19 situation. As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured to solve the issues faced by doctors, the state government medical Officer’s Association has decided to withdraw strike. I thank them.”

Health Minister B Sriramulu, too, tweeted that he had assured the protesting medical professionals about a fair inquiry into Dr Nagendra’s suicide and also to look into their demands after discussing them with the chief minister.

KGMOA president Srinivas G said, “In all 30 districts, including Mysuru, we had called for a strike and had said that except emergency, no other services would be provided. The central committee decided today that with an intention not to create problems for the government and public during the pandemic, the strike would be withdrawn.”

However, members of the Indian Medical Association, said they will continue the protest against high work pressure until justice is served. They also took out a candle-light vigil on Sunday evening. They said, “During our protest, we will continue to treat patients. Many doctors are working under a lot of pressure, and they too need a break. That is the reason, we will continue with our protest.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Doctors Karnataka medical staff
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp