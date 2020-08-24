Doctors, other medical staff in Karnataka call off state-wide stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Government Medical Officer’s Association (KGMOA), who were protesting against the suicide of Dr Nagendra -- the Taluk Health Officer from Nanjangud -- due to work pressure, called off their strike on Sunday.

The KGMOA had threatened not to treat any patients, including the Covid-infected, if the government failed to meet their demands. However, following an assurance from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to look into their demands, the medical staffers withdrew their strike.

IMA says will continue stir

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “The state government was aware of the problems faced by Doctors during COVID-19 situation. As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured to solve the issues faced by doctors, the state government medical Officer’s Association has decided to withdraw strike. I thank them.”

Health Minister B Sriramulu, too, tweeted that he had assured the protesting medical professionals about a fair inquiry into Dr Nagendra’s suicide and also to look into their demands after discussing them with the chief minister.

KGMOA president Srinivas G said, “In all 30 districts, including Mysuru, we had called for a strike and had said that except emergency, no other services would be provided. The central committee decided today that with an intention not to create problems for the government and public during the pandemic, the strike would be withdrawn.”

However, members of the Indian Medical Association, said they will continue the protest against high work pressure until justice is served. They also took out a candle-light vigil on Sunday evening. They said, “During our protest, we will continue to treat patients. Many doctors are working under a lot of pressure, and they too need a break. That is the reason, we will continue with our protest.”

