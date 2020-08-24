STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP leader suspects veracity of wife’s COVID report post death, files FIR

After returning home, she reportedly fell unconscious and was rushed back to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. 

Published: 24th August 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Udupi town police have registered an FIR over the suspicious death of a 26-year-old woman who died after she was reportedly administered an injection for headache at a private hospital. 

The hospital had also issued a report showing that she was COVID-19 positive.

Shivaprasad, the woman’s husband and vice-president of Udupi BJP Yuva Morcha, and his family suspect the authenticity of the COVID-19 report, stating that two separate tests done after her death gave contradictory results and alleged that it was an attempt to cover up the alleged negligence by the doctors. 

In his complaint, he has alleged that his wife Sriraksha was taken to CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital on Friday after she complained of recurring headaches.

The doctors who attended to her, administered an injection. 

After returning home, she reportedly fell unconscious and was rushed back to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. 

Shivaprasad told The New Indian Express that he wants to know the cause of his wife’s death. He said they will hold a protest at Kaup on Monday, seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

The couple have two kids — a three-year-old and a one-year-old.  

Udupi Town police inspector Manjunath said they have lodged an FIR based on Shivaprasad’s complaint and are investigating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp