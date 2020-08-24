Karnataka BJP leader suspects veracity of wife’s COVID report post death, files FIR

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Udupi town police have registered an FIR over the suspicious death of a 26-year-old woman who died after she was reportedly administered an injection for headache at a private hospital.

The hospital had also issued a report showing that she was COVID-19 positive.

Shivaprasad, the woman’s husband and vice-president of Udupi BJP Yuva Morcha, and his family suspect the authenticity of the COVID-19 report, stating that two separate tests done after her death gave contradictory results and alleged that it was an attempt to cover up the alleged negligence by the doctors.

In his complaint, he has alleged that his wife Sriraksha was taken to CSI Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital on Friday after she complained of recurring headaches.

The doctors who attended to her, administered an injection.

After returning home, she reportedly fell unconscious and was rushed back to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Shivaprasad told The New Indian Express that he wants to know the cause of his wife’s death. He said they will hold a protest at Kaup on Monday, seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

The couple have two kids — a three-year-old and a one-year-old.

Udupi Town police inspector Manjunath said they have lodged an FIR based on Shivaprasad’s complaint and are investigating.