STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Travel curbs to go, quarantine will remain: Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar

As per the present rules, anyone coming from across the border will have to be mandatorily quarantined.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC has started its interstate and interdistrict service.

KSRTC has started its interstate and interdistrict service. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The rules on passes and other restrictions are set to go after Union Home Secretary Ajit Bhalla on Saturday urged the Chief Secretaries of all States to end all curbs. But there is no word on quarantine, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar told TNIE

As per the present rules, anyone coming from across the border will have to be mandatorily quarantined. Earlier, it was institutional quarantine but now it is home quarantine which is for 14 days.

Again those coming from outside have to register on the Seva Sindhu app, although it is not a restriction. Asked about it, Jawaid Akhtar said this app is technically not a pass or a permit but only a record to see who is registering. He said he would take a call on it in a day or two. 

Union Home Secretary Bhalla had said that the local level restrictions imposed by different authorities were causing problems in the inter-state movement of goods and services. He pointed out that such restrictions were also impacting the supply chain, resulting in the disruption of economic activities and employment.  

He had stated that such restrictions at local level imposed by the district administration or by the state government would amount to violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

He said no restrictions may be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and  goods. Under the new guidelines, no one needs separate permission or approval or any permit for movement of persons or goods for cross border trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajit Bhalla Jawaid Akhtar Karnataka quarantine
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp