Travel curbs to go, quarantine will remain: Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rules on passes and other restrictions are set to go after Union Home Secretary Ajit Bhalla on Saturday urged the Chief Secretaries of all States to end all curbs. But there is no word on quarantine, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar told TNIE

As per the present rules, anyone coming from across the border will have to be mandatorily quarantined. Earlier, it was institutional quarantine but now it is home quarantine which is for 14 days.

Again those coming from outside have to register on the Seva Sindhu app, although it is not a restriction. Asked about it, Jawaid Akhtar said this app is technically not a pass or a permit but only a record to see who is registering. He said he would take a call on it in a day or two.

Union Home Secretary Bhalla had said that the local level restrictions imposed by different authorities were causing problems in the inter-state movement of goods and services. He pointed out that such restrictions were also impacting the supply chain, resulting in the disruption of economic activities and employment.

He had stated that such restrictions at local level imposed by the district administration or by the state government would amount to violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

He said no restrictions may be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Under the new guidelines, no one needs separate permission or approval or any permit for movement of persons or goods for cross border trade.