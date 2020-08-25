Covid keeps Siddaramaiah far from Badami?

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Badami could well set up a cry, “Siddaramaiah, yellidiyappa?” While elected representatives are leading from the front in many constituencies, initiating measures to contain Covid-19 and visiting flood-hit areas, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has kept his social distance from Badami, which he represents in the Legislative Assembly.

It’s been 82 days since Siddaramaiah last visited his constituency to hear the grievances of the people. Instead, he has limited himself to phone calls, even during a surge in novel coronavirus cases and floods, which receded recently.

Siddaramaiah reportedly collected information over phone about the prevailing situation and directed officials to take necessary measures. According to data provided by the Badami taluk administration, “At present, nearly 600 Covid cases have been reported across Badami, with a majority of them in rural areas, and 80 per cent of the infected being cured. Among the 66 fatalities in the district, 20 per cent are from Badami taluk alone.”

Last visit in June

Siddaramaiah last paid a two-day visit to Badami in the first week of June. When contacted, a staffer in his office claimed that since Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid-19, he is under home quarantine for two weeks. He will be visiting Badami after completing the isolation period.

Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 4, and was admitted to Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru. After 10 days of treatment and testing negative, he was discharged on August 13. Since then, he has been in home quarantine and is yet to complete the mandatory 14 days of isolation after discharge.