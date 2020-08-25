STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Development works will go unhindered despite financial crunch: Yediyurappa

The CM denied allegations of the Opposition party that BJP government has been indulged in corruption while purchasing of medical equipments to fight Covid-19.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:57 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Admitting that COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the financial condition of the state government, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asserted that, "though we are reeling under financial difficulties, we will ensure that no development works are hindered. We will take loans to continue the works across the state."

When questioned about the Centre's "failure' to grant sufficient funds for flood relief works, the CM said due to the Covid pandemic, fund allocation has become difficult for the Union government. "In a week or two I will head to Delhi and will knock the doors of Union government seeking immediate release of funds to carry out relief works."

On release of the GST share of the state by the Centre, Yediyurappa said that he has already spoken to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue on Monday. "I will also raise the issue in the upcoming GST council meeting scheduled on August 27. Besides, Union Minister Prahalad Joshi will also officially meet Union Minister Sitharaman behalf of the state to get the state's share released in the earliest, " said the CM.

Denying the allegations of the Opposition party that BJP government has been indulged in corruption while purchasing of medical equipments to fight Covid-19, the CM said: "Not even a single paisa has been misused in the purchase of medical gears. Since no corruption has taken place, we will present every detail of expenditure and will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming session."

