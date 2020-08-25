STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New voluntary contact tracing app to curb corona spread

To up contact tracing, the state government has introduced an app via which citizens can declare themselves as contacts of Covid patients.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

In several instances, health officials have identified contacts and asked them to home quarantine if they are asymptomatic | meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To up contact tracing, the state government has introduced an app via which citizens can declare themselves as contacts of Covid patients. This comes after multiple incidents of primary and secondary contacts of Covid-positive patients not revealing their identities due to the fear of being tested and being made to quarantine.

So far, the state has reported 88,033 cases that are under investigation, which means that health department and BBMP officials are still in the process of tracing the history. Among these, 8,153 cases are contacts of Covid patients.

There have been several instances where health officials have identified contacts of patients, and asked them to home quarantine if they are asymptomatic. However, many of these contacts have ended up violating quarantine norms, and also ended up testing positive later. Now, the government wants these contacts to take responsibility by using the tracing app, which, officials say, will help in curbing the spread of the virus.

State war room in-charge Munish Moudgil told TNIE that citizens, after downloading the app, can feed in the Covid patient’s SRF ID or mobile number, and list themselves as primary or secondary contacts. In case they don’t know the patient’s SRF ID, citizens can manually feed in the patient’s name and other details onto the app.

There is also an option to geo-tag addresses, making it easy for officials to conduct contact tracing. After this, the backend team at the war room will ascertain if the data provided by app-users is accurate or not, before further action is taken. “We will verify details after which further tracing will be conducted,” said Moudgil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
contact tracing COVID 19 quarantine
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp