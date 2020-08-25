STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Onion crops rotted after heavy showers

Due to heavy rainfall and moisture in the air, onion growers in the district are in a fix, as their crops have been hit by purple blotch and bulb rot disease, leading to massive losses.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka floods

Representational Photo | EPS

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Due to heavy rainfall and moisture in the air, onion growers in the district are in a fix, as their crops have been hit by purple blotch and bulb rot disease, leading to massive losses. Farmers were expecting good returns from the crops, but are now not expecting to even cover their cultivation costs.

The non-availability of labour is also worrying farmers. Speaking to TNIE, deputy director, horticulture department, G Savitha said damp conditions due to heavy rain has led to purple blotch and bulb rot disease, and that the department is asking farmers to use pesticides to control the spread.

“Until the crops receive ample sunshine, these diseases cannot be controlled. Water-logged areas are suffering a lot,” said Savitha. Crops in Chitraduga, Challakere and Hiriyur taluks are affected the most. About 16,500 hectares of cultivated land is for onion crops, and each hectare produces 125 -150 quintals of onion.

Somendra Kumar, who grows onions in Belaghatta village, said once such diseases attack crops, the bulb starts rotting, and this spreads fast across the crop. Kumar added that prices this year have fallen too - last year the going price was Rs 2,700-4,500 per quintal, which is now at Rs 500- Rs 1,000. “Farmers should consult horticultural experts and use suggested measures to prevent the spread of the diseases,” said officials from KVK Babbur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Heavy rainfall monsoon onion
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp