STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cases spike after a brief lull in Karnataka

The high numbers are also because of 1,331 cases reported from Mysuru, which were a backlog of the last four days.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two days of respite when the state reported Covid-positive cases of around 5,000 a day, there was a sudden spurt on Tuesday with 8,161 positive cases, taking the total to 2,91,826 cases. Bengaluru accounted for 2,294 of these cases. The high numbers are also because of 1,331 cases reported from Mysuru, which were a backlog of the last four days.

Experts, however, told TNIE that it is too early to say whether the state is nearing the peak or has already reached the peak.Dr Giridhara R Babu, member, Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said, “By looking at cases reported on a single day we cannot say if we are near the peak or have already peaked. We need to get a moving average of the next five to seven days to judge the peak.

A sudden spike in cases can be due to a backlog of samples, increased testing as a fresh batch of testing kits has arrived or even due to extra efforts by the state government in conducting surveys to identify ILI and SARI cases.” It cannot also be attributed to big gatherings of people for Ganesh Chaturthi over 
the weekend. It needs to be observed if the trend continues over the next few days, he said. 

The state reported its highest daily toll of 148, and of them, 61 were from Bengaluru. Two were brought dead to hospital. The total toll now stands at 4,958. On the positive side, 6,814 people were discharged on Tuesday, with the total crossing the two-lakh-mark at 2,04,439. Of the 82,410 active cases, 751 are in ICU, with Bengaluru accounting for 327 of them. 

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “Karnataka crossed 25 lakh tests today and the recovery rate surpassed 70 percent. Today,we conducted 25,13,555 tests across 108 labs in the state. Karnataka’s COVID mortality rate stands at 1.7 percent and Bengaluru’s COVID mortality rate stands at 1.57 percent.” Going by the August 24 data, the positivity rate since the onset of the pandemic is 12 percent and the state stands at the sixth spot on the number of Covid tests done per million population at 40,140. The state’s doubling rate is 12 days now.

Analysing the risk

The Joint Expert Committees of the Health Department and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences  have conducted a risk categorisation for Covid-19 in order to carry out rigorous tracing, testing of the vulnerable population, and high-risk groups for initiating early treatment and minimising progression to a severe stage

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp