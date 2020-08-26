Ex-IAS Senthil wants friend Annamalai to work for unity of people

Express News Service

MANGALURU: With former IPS officer K Annamalai finally taking a plunge into politics by joining BJP on Tuesday, now all eyes are on his friend and ex-IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil’s future journey. Senthil, who has been very critical against the present dispensation since he quit civil services almost a year ago over the controversial CAA and NRC bills, welcomed Annamalai’s participation in political process but ruled himself out from joining any political party at this juncture.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, Senthil refused to elaborate much on Annamalai’s truck with BJP, but sees the development as a result of ‘power of conformity’ and ‘careful manipulation’ by BJP and its political mentor RSS to reap dividends of the huge fan following of the former tough cop popularly known as ‘Singham’.

“My only advise to him (Annamalai) is that we have got this constitution from the blood of our people and it is always supreme no matter wherever we are. I expect him to work for the unity of people and the spirit of the constitution,” he said.

Senthil, who declined offers from many political parties, said he does not have faith in any of them as none are ready to take up people’s causes in a big way. Citing raids on politicians, he also said it is impossible for political parties to fight an autocratic State. “The fight can only be taken up by the people and not by any political party. I don’t find any party bigger than people’s movement. I will have to stay with the people,” he said.

But, he said he is happy to join hands with anybody including political parties, NGOs and movements who are fighting against the State that has ‘indulged in fear-mongering and curtailment of citizen rights’ which he said has become more clear now.