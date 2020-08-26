IAS officers unhappy with FIR against ZP CEO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka IAS Officers’ Association has criticised an FIR filed against Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra over the suicide of Nanjangud taluk health officer Dr Nagendra.

Association members on Tuesday wrote to the government asking it to stand by its officers.

Following Dr Nagendra’s suicide, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ordered an inquiry. Mishra was transferred with immediate effect and Mysuru regional commissioner G C Prakash was asked to conduct the probe.

The association letter stated, “Holding senior officers responsible for the suicide of a health officer is not justified. The broad framework and guidelines to control Covid-19 pandemic are given by the government and senior officers in districts are only implementing that to the best of their capability.” The letter further stated, “The act of lodging an FIR against the Zilla Panchayat CEO has brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate administrative efficiency and effectiveness.

The state government should acknowledge the hard work being put in by officers at the field level. IAS officers on Covid-19 duty are working day and night. This is a very unfortunate incident and no one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step. To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach.”