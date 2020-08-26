STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kin switch to firewood as electric crematorium shut down in Tumakuru amid COVID-19 surge

This traditional cremation costs Rs 3,000 for each body and Rs 1,000 additionally to an assistant who has to wear the PPE. It's also laborious and time-consuming, said sources.

Published: 26th August 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Crematorium

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Amidst a surge in COVID-19 deaths, the electric crematorium here has been shut down for three days as it developed a technical snag, forcing bereaved families to switch to the traditional firewood method to cremate bodies.

For the last three days, five out of six deaths in the city have been due to COVID-19 and the bodies were cremated with firewood and kerosene.

This costs Rs 3,000 for each body and Rs 1,000 additionally to an assistant who has to wear the PPE. It's also laborious and time-consuming, said sources.

"It requires 500 kg of firewood, coconut shells and five litres of kerosene," informed Yashoda who is in charge of the graveyard. On the other hand, electric cremation costs Rs 1,000 and is completed within an hour ensuring that other bodies in the queue do not have to undergo a long wait.

There is a pressing need to get the crematorium repaired at the earliest because the cremation of non-COVID cases is also getting affected, observed Nataraju, a volunteer who works as a frontline COVID-19 warrior especially in cremating bodies.

"The blower inside the pipeline connected to the chimney was damaged due to smoke and in a day or two it will be ready as the repair was underway," informed Ramu, who works at the crematorium.
 
Tumakuru City Corporation commissioner Renuka and mayor Fareeda Begum said action will be taken to set up one more electric crematorium as the city's population has been growing and the mortality rate is also rising due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Tumakuru Electric crematorium
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp