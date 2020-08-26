STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Roll On-Roll Off train service to have its maiden run on August 30 from Karnataka to Maharashtra

Okayed by the Railways Board on April 2, the central government was keen on launching it at the earliest to facilitate transport of essentials in bulk between States.

Published: 26th August 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

RO-RO service operated by the Konkan Railway

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly five months after the trial runs were approved by the Railway Board, the first Roll On-Roll Off (RO-RO) service between Nelamangala in Bengaluru and Bale in Solapur district will make its debut this Sunday (August 30).

This will be first such service in South Western Railway (SWR) and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and MoS Railways Suresh C Angadi will launch the train remotely from their respective locations.  "A total of 1260 tonnes, comprising agricultural, chemical and industrial items have been loaded in its maiden run," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Bengaluru Division), AN Krishna Reddy told The New Indian Express.

Okayed by the Board on April 2, Angadi was keen on launching it at the earliest to facilitate transport of essentials in bulk between States in the midst of the raging pandemic. However, the absence of a ramp to take the trucks onboard the train and a good connecting road at Solapur station delayed the launch of the service.

The RO-RO train has a total of 43 open wagons and it can carry 43 or more trucks depending on the size of the vehicle. It will traverse 682 kms between Nelamangala and Bale and covering three railway zones -
Central Railway, South Central Railway and the SWR, said another railway official.

Each round trip will take six days and will pass via Wadi and Dharmavaram. Reddy said, "Our freight charges are Rs 2700 per tonne for each round trip. A total of 30 tonnes is permitted per truck." Jitendra Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited, which built the ramp and the road in the midst of the Corona pandemic, is the freight aggregator for the service.

Yogendra Sharma, who prepared the Detailed Project Report, had told TNIE earlier, "Reduction of road traffic and reduction in fuel consumption are major benefits. Since the train carries the truck, it is akin to door-to-door delivery of goods," he said.

A driver and another individual can accompany the truck and they have to purchase second class tickets for the journey. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been running this Ro-Ro service between Suratkal and Kolad (143 km from Mumbai) for a few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RO RO train service Roll On Roll Off Railway Board Suresh C Angadi South Western Railway
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp