STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tiger dies, foresters suspect foul play

So postmortem could not be conducted. It will be done on Wednesday,” said NTR Director R Ramesh.

Published: 26th August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

Three tigers in a playful mood at Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Nikhil Manjudaswamy)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The news of the death of a tiger in Kalhalla range of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve has raised many questions. Forest officials said the carcass was found in the bushes on Tuesday evening.  “We got the information late and we reached the site late. So postmortem could not be conducted. It will be done on Wednesday,” said NTR Director R Ramesh.

He said the gender and age was not known, but prima facie it seemed to be a mid-aged animal. As the skin was still fresh, it was likely that the tiger had died just a day before. The department is suspecting foul play in the wake of the poaching cases the tiger reserve has seen  ever since Lockdown-1 was enforced. According to records, this is the second tiger death since then. The first was a natural death reported in Veeranahossahalli range.

Responding to the news of the missing canines and claws, Ramesh said only postmortem will confirm. “Until the team for postmortem arrives, the carcass is kept well guarded. However foul play is not being ruled out as the location is just 750 metres away from tribal hamlets of Tattakere Haddi, which connect to revenue pockets and coffee estates in Kodagu and other places,” he added.

The forest department is also looking at the angle that the animal could have died a natural death and its claws and canines could have been removed later. Conservationists are not happy with the way the department has handled it. The death of a tiger is a serious issue and if there is news that its claws and canines are missing, irrespective of what time the incident is reported, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger Nagarhole Tiger Reserve death
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp