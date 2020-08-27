STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Levy extra cess on tobacco products’

Ahead of the GST Council meet, public health experts opine that duty will aid the economy
 

Published: 27th August 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

For representational purpose. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the GST council’s 41st meeting to discuss ‘Compensation to States’ on Thursday, public health experts and economists urged for an increase in compensation cess on all tobacco products.

Economist and health policy analyst Dr Rijo John said, “Coronavirus has impacted the economy in such a way that it will need unprecedented financial resources to recover. Levying additional compensation cess on all tobacco products will help boost the economy.

” He suggested that just by levying an additional cess of Rs 1 per beedi stick, Rs 5 per cigarette and a 52 per cent increase on smokeless tobacco products, additional tax revenue to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore can be achieved.

Dr S Venkatesh, senior cardiologist, Aster RV Hospital, and an anti-tobacco advocate, said, “Levying compensation cess on products like cigarettes, beedis, etc, at a time when the state is fighting Covid-19 is much-needed, as the move will make the tobacco products unaffordable. Also, this will help curb the spread of the virus as tobacco users are at greater risk of contracting the disease.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tobacco products
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp