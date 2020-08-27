STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Party decides who will lead: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel, who completed one year in his post, neatly side-stepped any talk of his ambitions.

Published: 27th August 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Our party is different, our leaders grow organically, declared BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel. “CM B S Yediyurappa is our leader in Karnataka, and PM Modi is our leader nationally. The party decides who will lead when the occasion arises, so there is no confusion,” Kateel said, when asked who was being groomed to succeed Yediyurappa to lead the party in the State. 

Kateel, who completed one year in his post, neatly side-stepped any talk of his ambitions. On the leadership issue, he said, “Who knew Yogi Adityanath in UP, and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra? About 20 years ago, the BJP would have had to look for a candidate for the post of chief minister. When Yediyurappa became DyCM in 2006, he offered excellent programmes as finance minister.

When power was not transferred to the BJP, we went before the people with a mass campaign, and the people gave us a mandate. When Modi was projected as PM, then CM Siddaramaiah had asked who knows Modi outside Gujarat, but today, Modi is known across the world. So also Amit Shah.’’ Asked about Old Mysuru repeatedly giving BJP the cold shoulder, and lack of traction in over 50 constituencies, Kateel said the party is slowly making progress, and held up Mandya and Chikkaballapur as examples.

“We are looking at the profile of constituencies where we haven’t won even once, or have won once, or by a negligible margin, and are holding deliberations to see who can take charge of these segments and work out packages to help grow the party’s presence. I am confident that we will win over 150 seats in the next assembly elections.” Kateel is confident of doing well in the upcoming BBMP elections, putting the number of winning seats at 115-120 out of 198 seats, and all four Legislative Council seats.

He said the party and government worked together in the recent by-elections to 15 seats, giving the party a 12+1 win. “Our teams are ready, from the booth level to the Rajya Sabha,” he said. “To encourage the youth, we have restricted the Yuva BJP to 30 years and district leadership to 50. We promoted Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi as Rajya Sabha MPs, Shantaram Siddi and Prathap Simha Nayak as MLCs, as a reward for their work,” Kateel said. He said that CM Yediyurappa handled the twin problems of drought and floods earlier, and is battling Covid and floods this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp