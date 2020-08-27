STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL seeking DJ Halli suspects’ names on police site junked

Published: 27th August 2020 04:39 AM

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru

An owner of a liquor store inspects his shop after it was burnt down during the DJ Halli riots in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the city police to display on its website, the names of the people arrested for the DJ Halli violence. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi noted that granting such directions could violate the accused’s privacy. 

The bench said that Section 41 (c) of the Criminal Procedure Code, under which the petitioner, Kempapura resident HM Khaleel Ahmed, had sought directions, was meant to display the names of the accused and the arresting officers on the notice board of the control room of the city police. 

The bench said that although the petitioner claimed to be working for the underprivileged and alleged that the city police had not followed Supreme Court directions with regard to procedure of arrest, the first prayer indicated that the petitioner was not acting for the benefit of the accused, and therefore, the plea was not a fit case for a PIL. However, the bench said the petitioner could approach the court separately with regard to alleged violations by police.

